Russell Allen Thompson, Sr., 87, of Glastonbury, passed away on May 6, 2020, to be reunited with his wife of 48 years, Gail Ann (Torrey) Thompson and daughter Carrie Lynn (Thompson) Rickard. Born in Colchester, VT to John M. Thompson and Frances (Douglass) Thompson, he was the second youngest of eight siblings. Russ attended elementary school in Colchester, VT and high school in Essex Junction, VT where he played baseball and basketball, was in the marching band, and graduated salutatorian in 1951. He went on to attend the University of Vermont in Burlington, where he earned his degree in engineering in 1955. Russ then took a job with United Technologies, where he was instrumental in the development of fuel cells with the Apollo and Shuttle projects, earning several patents. He helped shepherd the commercialization of fuel cells into a subsidiary of UTC, International Fuel Cells, traveling the world until his retirement. Russ married Gail in 1963, and they settled in Glastonbury, where they raised their four children. He loved to play golf, being a member of the Glastonbury Hills Country Club for many years, as well as Spanish Wells in Bonita Springs, FL, where they would spend their winters after his retirement. Russ was an avid gardener and jack-of-all-trades on any household project. He was a devoted and loving Bumpa to his grandchildren. Besides his wife and daughter, he was predeceased by his sisters, Alice Aust (Rudolph), Ailene Weddell (Robert), and Ruth Carrio; his brothers, Robert (Helen), John (Betty), Raymond, and Roger; and several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his loving children, Russell Jr. (Theresa) of Portland, Amy Thompson Balda of East Hampton, Paul (Kristin) of Mooresville, NC, and son-in law Steven Rickard of Huntersville, NC. He also leaves his sister-in law Maryann Thompson as well as several nieces and nephews. Russ will be missed by his grandchildren, Caroline, Madeleine, and John Thompson, Torrey and Lily Rickard, Eric Menchel (Christina), Sarah and Robert Balda, and Annie, Mary, and Andrew Thompson. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private graveside ceremony. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Russell A. Thompson, Sr. To leave an online condolence, or visit Russell's tribute, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.