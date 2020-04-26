|
|
Russell E. Lundeberg, Sr., a former resident of West Hartford for 45 years died April 16, 2020 in Estero, Fl. He was born on July 10, 1937 in Hartford, Ct. a son to Edgar and Olga Lundeberg. Russell was an Eagle Scout, and a graduate of Weaver High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of New Haven and an MBA from the University of Hartford. At Lundeberg Engineering, Inc. he designed and built electro-mechanical feeding systems for manufacturers and was a Registered Professional Engineer along with being a member of the IEEE and SME. He was known as an avid photographer and he was a member of the Choral Club of Hartford, St Helena's Church Choir and Insurance City Barbershop Quartet. Most of all he enjoyed being a supernumerary actor in Connecticut Opera performances. With his children he was active in the YMCA Indian Princess and Indian Guides program and he was a coach and referee for West Hartford Girls Soccer. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Carole of 52 years, three children: Cheryl Lonergan (James) Annapolis, MD, Kirsten Lundeberg, Fairfax, VA, and Russell E. Lundeberg, Jr (Jeanine), Midlothian, VA. He was the proud grandfather of Christopher, Grant, and Caroline Lonergan and Ilsa and Anneli Lundeberg. He is also survived by three siblings: Lorelle Schiewetz, Seattle, WA, Arthur Lundeberg, Manchester, CT, and Marjorie Loucks, Bristol, CT. and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the future after the pandemic. Donations in his memory can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers Fl.33908 .Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020