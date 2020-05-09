Russell Edward O'Connell, 83, of Wethersfield, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at UConn Health Center in Farmington. He was the longtime partner of Andrea Spencer and a caring parent and mentor to Katherine Spencer, Jonathan Spencer and wife Kelly and Susannah Sydell and husband Adam. Born in West Springfield, Massachusetts on March 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Murphy) O'Connell. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Hampshire. A former Commissioner of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Russell was founder and President of Organizational Development Services, Inc. (ODS). In this role, Russell provided management consultation that helped to strengthen and support not-for-profit organizations serving persons with disabilities in Massachusetts, New York, and California. Russell maintained warm friendships with leaders in the disability rights community over many years. He generated optimism and energy that led to continuous program and resource development for the World Institute on Disability in California, Perkins School and the Northeast ARC, in Massachusetts, Family Resources and Essential Enterprises, FREE, on Long Island, as well as many other organizations dedicated to empowerment and community inclusion of persons with disabilities. Besides his longtime partner Andrea Spencer, he is survived by his brother Lawrence O'Connell and wife Jane, a son, Stephen O'Connell of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, a daughter, Karen O'Connell Dolan of West Roxbury, Massachusetts and grandchildren Ted, Brianna and Daniel O'Connell, Ryan Dolan, Jude and Cecilia Sydell, and Logan Spencer. The family will gather with friends and relatives to celebrate Russell's life at a later date. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. In Russell's memory, donations to the World Institute on Disability in Oakland, California, or the Center for Children's Advocacy in Hartford, CT are suggested.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.