Russell F. Farnen, 86 of Farmington, CT passed away on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Russell is survived by his loving wife Christa Farnen, brother Bill Farnen, sister Beverly Smarz, son Edward Farnen, daughter Monika Germain, and his grandchildren, Allison and Reed Farnen, Michael Germain, Erika Lake, and great grandchild Peyton Lake. Russell grew up in Hamden, Connecticut and after graduating from high school he enlisted in the Connecticut National Guard and National Guard of the United States. Following an honorable discharge in 1951, Russell attended Teachers College of Connecticut in New Britain where he received his Bachelor's of Science degree in 1956. Russell received his PhD from the Doctor of Social Science Program at Syracuse University in 1960. Among many scholarly endeavors, he was a Professor in the Department of Political Sciences at University of Connecticut, the Director of the West Hartford Regional Campus from 1981-1996, and finally, a Professor Emeritus Political Science, University of Connecticut in West Hartford and Storrs from 1996-2007. He retired when he was 74 years old so he could play his beloved golf and bridge. According to his colleague and friend, Henk Dekker, Professor Emeritus, Leiden University (Leiden, The Netherlands), "Russell had great ideas, was initiative-oriented, hard working, and led discussions and meetings effectively with a lot of humor. He had authority, you could trust and rely on him, and he organized meetings where others could spread their expertise and flourish. He was a good ambassador for the US and a good friend to many people around the world. With a few colleagues, he laid the foundation for a series of top international comparative studies in the field of political socialization, which rank among the most important in the field. He served as chairperson for the Research Committee on Political Socialization and Education of the International Political Science Association for many years. He was also Executive Manager, and later Managing Editor, for the scientific journal Politics, Groups, and the Individual; International Journal of Political Psychology and Political Socialization. He often invited international colleagues to conferences in Connecticut and elsewhere in the US (e.g., Florida). He helped them with final editing and translation of their contributions into English. Thanks to his assistance, many young researchers from Central and Eastern Europe, among others, were able to publish in English in the 1980s and 1990s. This helped facilitate their scientific careers and gave political socialization research a more solid foundation at their respective universities. Young colleagues from many different countries received an international worldwide stage in many of Russell's books. I remember him with deep respect, great gratitude, and warm friendship." Russell will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. After the ongoing shutdown and health crisis, services and a Celebration of Life gathering will be planned and take place in upstate New York.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020