Russell F. Freitag, 73, of Glastonbury, CT, husband of Debra L. Freitag, passed away on May 6, 2020. Born on 11/20/1946, he was the son of Russell E. Freitag and Dorothy E. (Foss) Freitag. Russ was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. Formerly of West Haven and Durham, CT, Russ graduated from Quinnipiac College and Cal State San Bernadino, CA. He taught High School History in San Bernadino for a few years before moving back to Connecticut. He worked for the Railroad for twenty years. He then went on to get his Accounting Degree, passed the CPA Exam and was hired by the IRS. He received many Manager Awards and upon his retirement received the "Albert Gallatin" Award. Russ had many interests, music, sports and swimming. Traveling and reading were his passions. His favorite place in the world was Venice. He was happiest when planning a trip. His books were his comfort and solace, especially after becoming ill. He leaves his wife Debra Freitag; son Charles Stannard Freitag; step-daughter, Valerie Brown, her husband Gerald Brown, Jr. and their children, Mya and Cole; step-daughter Amy Catino, her husband Daniel Catino and their Danyiala and Cole. He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick Freitag. He leaves his sister Anne Siena of Lake Worth, Florida; also several sister and brother's in-law and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



