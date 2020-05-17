Russell Harvey Gilbert, born in Hartford on November 11, 1921, died peacefully at home on May 11, 2020, surrounded by his family and caregiver. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Lorraine (McGuire) Gilbert and their five children, Russell Gilbert and his wife Patricia of Wisconsin, Richard Gilbert and his wife Dianne of South Windsor, Donna Kaeser and her husband James of Willington, Deborah dos Santos and her husband Victor of Glastonbury, and Brian Gilbert of Suffield. He also leaves ten loving grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters and six brothers. Son of the late John Hiram Gilbert and Rose Gladys (Kowalski) Gilbert, Russ was a proud WWII Navy veteran who served in the Pacific Theatre. After his service in the US Navy, he operated an Esso gas station in Rocky Hill and then worked at the Underwood as a typewriter repairman. Mr. Gilbert was also a much beloved school bus driver for Manchester public schools. In 1984, Russ retired as a master welder from Pratt & Whitney (UTC). Following retirement, he and his wife Lorraine were blessed with many years of good health which allowed them to travel, both domestic and abroad. Russ, fondly known as Tut, had a deep passion for music which he passed down to his children. No family gathering was complete without it. Whether he was singing, playing his guitar or harmonica, music was always part of his daily life. Russ also enjoyed playing golf, gardening, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He was a creative man who loved to tinker in his workshop, reinventing new uses for old items. The family would like to express their gratitude to caregiver Gail Porter for the impeccable care she gave Russ at home. They would also like to thank the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut Hospice nurses, especially Kathleen Franc, for their wonderful care and compassion. Funeral arrangements will be held in the future, with full military honors at St. Augustine's Cemetery in Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Russell%20Gilbert" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans, CT. Chapter, (DAV),35 Cold Springs Rd., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate The Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.