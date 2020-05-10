On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Russell I. Barrett, 85, was called to eternal life at St. Francis Hospital. Born on November 15, 1934 in Harford, he was the son of the late George & Mae (Moulton) Barrett. Prior to retirement, he was employed with the Town of West Hartford as a truck driver, giving many years of dedicated service. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 49 years, Carolejane (Diehm) Barrett, his daughters Rebecca Bialkowski and husband Andrew of Newington, Susanna Kuzoian and husband Donald of NYC, a sister Barbara Gauthier of New Britain, his grandchildren Victoria, Christopher, Alexa & Eric, and great grandchildren Ariel, Liam, and Adelynn. Services will be announced at a later date and are under the direction on Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to Town of West Hartford, Town that Cares Fund, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.