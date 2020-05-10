Russell I. Barrett
1934 - 2020
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Russell I. Barrett, 85, was called to eternal life at St. Francis Hospital. Born on November 15, 1934 in Harford, he was the son of the late George & Mae (Moulton) Barrett. Prior to retirement, he was employed with the Town of West Hartford as a truck driver, giving many years of dedicated service. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 49 years, Carolejane (Diehm) Barrett, his daughters Rebecca Bialkowski and husband Andrew of Newington, Susanna Kuzoian and husband Donald of NYC, a sister Barbara Gauthier of New Britain, his grandchildren Victoria, Christopher, Alexa & Eric, and great grandchildren Ariel, Liam, and Adelynn. Services will be announced at a later date and are under the direction on Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to Town of West Hartford, Town that Cares Fund, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
May 7, 2020
To The Barrett Family Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. May you find Peace in the wonderful memories you have of Russ. We were blessed to have known him for many years, he was a great man, and will be greatly missed.
Donald Kuzoian
Friend
May 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
