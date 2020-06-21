Russell J. Gostyla, 72, of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 41 years of Frances (Blazis) Gostyla passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born March 15, 1948 in Hartford, son of the late Bernie and Helen (Puchkoris) Gostyla. Rusty lived in Bloomfield all his life, he graduated from Bloomfield High School with the class of 1966. Rusty loved the outdoors, the ladies in his life and some Miller Lites after a hard day at work for the Local 478, operating heavy machinery. Some of his most treasured moments were in his Corvette with his wife Frani listening to "The Boss" as he drove up to the lake. When he wasn't splitting wood and working around his house, he enjoyed spending afternoons at the Bloomfield Fish and Game Club. In addition to Frani his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Heather Fusick and her husband Kevin of New York, NY, Ashley Skerry and her husband Jonathan of Boston, MA; a sister, Nancy Gostyla of Fairfax, VT; and a host of many other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A private Mass will be held at St. Damien of Molokai-St. Joseph Church in Poquonock. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.