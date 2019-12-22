Home

Russell J. Niemann


1935 - 2019
Russell J. Niemann, 84, of Broad Brook, formerly of Ellington, beloved husband of the late Mary (Dimmock) Niemann passed away surrounded by his loving family at home, Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born June 16, 1935 in Rockville, the son of the late William and Isabel (Boucher) Niemann. He served in the U.S. Army. Russell worked at Pratt & Whitney, JJ Mottes, Niemann Sand & Gravel, Dean Machine and Sterling Machine. He loved his family dearly and his great joys were his grandchildren and great grandchildren camping and spending time at the beach. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Maryann and Ron Levesque, Sr. of Vernon, Christine and Kenneth Hunt of Broad Brook, Wendy and Gary Spaulding of Ellington and Wanda Niemann-Marshall and Dan Marshall of Albany, NY; his cherished grandchildren, Maureen Higgins, Miranda Wilson and her husband Jared, Ronald Levesque, Jr., Joshua Levesque and Rebeka Webb, Chester Hunt and his wife Jocelyn, Melissa Hunt Sutyla and her husband Christopher Sutyla and Keith Spaulding and Lisa Gallipo, step grandchildren Dale and Karen Spaulding. Russell is also survived by his great grandchildren, Amaya Williams, Eric and Sean Higgins, Luke Wilson, Briella Hunt and Gavin Matthew Levesque; his siblings, Clifford Niemann and his wife Eileen of Ellington and Nancy Charette and her husband Mel of Maine, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his grandson, Jesse Lee Williams and four siblings. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St. Rockville, CT 06066. A Funeral Home Service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Small & Pietras Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to American Legion Post 14, 114 West St., Vernon, CT 06066. A special thank you to Dr. Bey. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
