Russell Ramage

Russ Ramage died on July 30, 2020, at the age of 73, in Middletown, CT. He spent his life in the pursuit of true happiness. This pursuit provided him a wonderful and full journey that included two daughters who adored him, grandchildren who admired him, former partners who loved him deeply, thriving businesses, true rewarding friendships and deep peace he obtained through God and nature. Through this lifetime pursuit of happiness, he ultimately found it led to one thing: People. He gained wisdom and insight from other people's stories would float in his consciousness like fireflies, enlightening his world. He sought after true human connections and thrillingly, he was rewarded with a myriad of them. He was extraordinarily well-read and contemplative. A self-taught man, he was proud and strong, yet simultaneously soft-hearted and humble. Our hard world today has lost a gem of a human. Russ was born on April 28, 1947 in Hartford, CT to parents Archibald Plenderlieth Ramage and Agnes Costikyan Ramage. He graduated RHAM High School in 1965, and served in the USAF from 1965-1969, as a Rank Sergeant E4, where he was stationed in Southeast Asia. He led several successful businesses throughout his professional life, including as owner of Ferndale Store in East Berlin, CT and Westfield Market in Middlefield and subsequently, Rocky Hill, CT until 2007. Russ is preceded in death by his wife, Diane Libby Ramage. He is survived by his former wife, Valerie Beechy, of Bradenton, FL and their children, Kimberly Caldwell and son-in-law Joseph Caldwell of Greenville SC; daughter Lauren Lake of Greenville SC; grandchildren Isabella, Madelyn, Laney and Jack Caldwell. He is also survived by his sister Maryanne Dennison of Chatham, MA and his stepson, Troy Monroe of Wethersfield, CT. Though cancer may have taken him too soon, he spent his final months in the place we should all be so lucky to find ourselves in absorbing and feeling every moment he was in, enjoying long dinners with his family, taking walks with his beloved chocolate Labrador, Kali, in the Connecticut woods, and searching for other souls to connect to who appreciate good talks and laughter from the heart. If you were such a person in Russ' life, you are welcomed to a Celebration of Life at a graveside service on August 14th at 1:00 pm in the State Veteran Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, please find one person who you can truly listen to today, and seek understanding of who they are. This is done in honor of Russ Ramage's incredible example of the way he lived his life. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.