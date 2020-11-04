Russell William McDowell Bennett, 64 of Hartford, CT departed this life on October 28, 2020. He passed away at Hartford Hospital after an extended illness with his family by his bedside. He was born December 15, 1955 to Kenneth P. Bennett Sr. and the late Eva McDowell Bennett. A live streamed celebration of his life will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 10AM-12PM, Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002 and Repast at the West Indian Social Club, 3340 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort for the McDowell family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com