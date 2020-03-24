|
Ruth A. Abramson, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Naugatuck, CT, the daughter of the late Elton and Sally Abramson. She graduated from North Park College in Chicago, IL and completed her graduate degrees at the University of Hartford. She taught most of her career with the Simsbury School System until retirement. She was a communicant of St. James's Episcopal Church, past member of the Women of St. James, Hartford Tennis Club, West Hartford Garden Club, and the Hartford Ski Club. Ruth lived and taught in France and was an extensive world traveler. She traveled throughout Europe, North America, parts of Central America, Egypt, Jerusalem, Hong Kong, Jordan, Lebanon, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Afghanistan, Japan where she climbed Mt. Fuji to name a few. An avid tennis player, skier of the world's great mountains, viewer of renown great masterpieces in the finest museums, lover of the America theater, golfer and head lifeguard. Life was an adventure the world her playground. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be celebrated at the Church of St. James's at a later date. She will be buried in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield on Tuesday, March 24th at 11a.m. In her memory show an act of kindness to someone less fortunate than yourself. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020