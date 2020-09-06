Ruth A. (Muccio) Kilcoyne, 93, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Peace on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 20, 1927, in Glastonbury, the loving daughter to the late Frank and Queira (Gladding) Muccio. Ruth settled in Enfield in 1958 with her husband, the late John Kilcoyne, and together they made their home and raised their family. She was a faithful communicant of Holy Family Church. Ruth will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruth is survived by two children, Barbara Mastrangelo and her husband, Ed, of East Windsor, and Joan Lussier and her husband, Paul, of Agawam; her grandchildren, Edward Jr., Peter and Johnny Mastrangelo, Jean Steup, and Mark Bartholomew, Jr; great-grandchildren, David Mastrangelo, Austin Frigugliett, Jack, Attilio, Michael, Gabriella, and Anthony Mastrangelo, and Issac, Leah and Jack Bartholomew; and several wonderful nieces and nephews, including two special nieces who helped care for Ruth, Queira Barry and Loretta Wacht. In addition to her loving husband of 69 years, John, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Raymond, and Howard Muccio; and sisters, Anne Kauset, Etta Despard and Queira Hodge. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A procession will gather at 9:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 am at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com