The family of Ruth Ann Landrigan is mourning the death of our beloved Aunt who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Center. Ruth was born in Hartford on October 13, 1931 to the late Joseph and Alice Landrigan. Ruth was raised on Nepaug Street as the youngest of four siblings and the self-proclaimed "favorite one". Ruth graduated from Bulkeley High School and attended St. Francis School of Nursing for a few months making life-long friends but realizing nursing was not for her. She then began a long career in banking in the Hartford area including Hartford National, Colonial Bank, Bank of Boston and retiring from Bank of America in 1996. For over 25 years she lived in New Britain and was Secretary of the Village Square Association Board. Ruth always had a keen sense of humor and always loved a good joke. Aunt Ruth was loving and caring to her whole family and was the family babysitter for all her nieces and nephews who have fond memories of trips to the beach and fireworks. Ruth had a strong faith and was a former parishioner of St. Lawrence O'Toole and a Eucharistic Minister for the Church of St. Helena. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita L. Burke (Frank), her brothers Robert (Dorothy) and Richard (Anita) and her niece, Nancy Landrigan. She leaves behind her nieces, Betsy Wieland (Renny), Mary Ellen Nichols (Dave), Lisa Neithamer and her nephews Bob Burke (Rosemary), Jim Burke, Tom Landrigan (Kathy), Dan Landrigan (Barbara) and 15 grand nieces and nephews. She also leaves her very dear friend from nursing school, Rita Pazdziora and her god-daughter, Mary Ruth Pazdziora.Calling hours will be held at Taylor & Modeen funeral home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT on Wednesday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Helena, 30 Echo Lane, West Hartford. At Ruth's request and as an insight to her sense of humor, the pallbearers will be women. "The boys didn't take me out while I was alive; they are not taking me out when I'm dead!" Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. The family would like to thank the staff of Branford Hills Health Center and Season's Hospice for their loving care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ruth's love for dogs, donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or at www.cthumane.org. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary