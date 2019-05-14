Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Ruth-anne Gavitt Obituary
Ruth-anne (Moran) Gavitt, 55, of Cheshire, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of David Gavitt for 24 years. Born January 10, 1964 in Derby, she was the daughter of Mary (Yish) Moran of Naugatuck and the late Henry Moran.Ruth-anne spent well over a decade working in the lunchroom at Cheshire High School and made a clear impact on many many students she worked with. She will be greatly missed. She loved to go camping and especially spending time with her family.In addition to her husband and mother she leaves her four children, Christen Bowen of New Haven, Michael Bowen of Oakville, Tyler Gavitt of Coventry and Courtney Gavitt of Cheshire; a brother, Henry Moran and wife Barbara of Naugatuck; two sisters, Cynthia Bashura and husband Stanley of Seymour and Bernadette Beamer and husband Buddy of Montrose, PA; a grandson Jaxson Michael Bowen and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James Moran.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 4 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
