Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Ruth B. Smith

Ruth B. Smith Obituary
Ruth Bransky Smith, 91, formerly of Bloomfield and West Hartford, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Rut and Hairsh adored their three children and spouses : Ellen and Neal Litinger of Paramus, NJ, Robert and Beverly Smith of South Windsor, and Steven and Carey Smith of Delray Beach, Florida. If it were possible to top their love for their children, it was for their 12 grandchildren and their 6 great-grandchildren for whom GG was incomparable. Ruth also leaves her brother, Marvin (and Terri) Bransky of Hypoluxo, Fl., and countless nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Ruth worked as the Rabbi's administrator at Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield, Ct. for 35 years in collaboration with Rabbi Philip Lazowski, her boss and dear friend. In her retirement she could often befound at the West Hartford Senior Center deeply engrossed in a Mah Jongg or card game. .. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New York Presbyterian Hospital Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation, 630 W. 168th St. P&S 241, NY, NY 10032, or to . Funeral arrangements were conducted by the Weinstein Mortuary. For further information, or to sign the guest book for Ruth, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
