Ruth Andersen Bedson, 85, of Simsbury, died peacefully Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020, as she wanted, in her longtime home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 23, 1935, in Yonkers, New York. Ruth was a daughter of Sam and Laura Ilsøe Andersen, both of whom were immigrants from Denmark. She grew up in Tuckahoe, NY, and attended public schools there. Ruth received her nursing degree from New Rochelle School of Nursing in 1956. She married Reginald "Reg" Bedson in 1958. They settled initially in Windsor Locks before moving to Simsbury in 1967. Ruth's life was centered on her faith, her family, and her friends. She was always there for her three sons and greatly enjoyed watching her grandchildren, for whom she was their beloved "Farmor," and to whom she frequently dispensed her uncommon common sense. Ruth was thrilled to greet her first great grandchild 16 months ago. She worked for many years as a nurse at the Kimberly Hall Nursing Home in Windsor, CT, until she retired. Ruth maintained close friendships with her nursing co-workers, her old and new friends, for the rest of her life. Ruth's passions included gardening and flower arrangements, a love she cultivated early in her life from her parents, who operated a landscaping business. She also loved her annual summer vacations with her family at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Scott and his wife Mary, of Fairfield, David and his wife Michelle, of Ellington, and Jeff and his wife Michelle, of Simsbury, her nine grandchildren, Laura, Robert, Mike, Elizabeth, Catherine, Eric, Brad, Mark and Kurt, her great-granddaughter, Hazel, her brother-in-law, Tim Hurst, seven nieces and nephews, as well as her dear cousins in Denmark. She was predeceased by her husband Reg and her sister Helen Hurst. Ruth's unique ability to connect deeply with her family and friends will be missed and will never be forgotten. A private service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28th. The memorial will be live-streamed and all are welcome to join us in celebrating Ruth's life remotely by visiting Ruth's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Matthew Endowment fund and mailed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 224 Lovely St., Avon CT 06001.