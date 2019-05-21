Home

Ruth Bourke Obituary
Ruth (Quagliaroli) Bourke, 88, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife for 64 years to the late Jean "Rocky" Bourke. Ruth was born on October 6, 1930, daughter to the late George and Esther (Flattery) Quagliaroli. She enjoyed playing cards, was a talented cook, and had a lifelong love of dogs, music and the beach. Ruth enjoyed many summers at her summer home in Old Lyme with her husband and family and was active in the Old Colony Beach Club Association for many years. In addition to her husband, Rocky, Ruth was predeceased by her two children, John "Jackie" Bourke and Judith B. McDonald, and her siblings. Ruth is survived by her four grandchildren, Megan McDonald and her husband, Tom, Michael McDonald and his wife Kristin, Mark McDonald and his wife Steph, and Maureen McDonald and her husband, Michael, and a son-in-law, Richard McDonald. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-8 pm for calling hours at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10:00 am for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the Windsor Locks Fire Department, 2 Volunteer Drive, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
