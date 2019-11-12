Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Ruth Caroline (Stutz) Erismann

Ruth Caroline (Stutz) Erismann Obituary
Ruth Caroline (Stutz) Erismann, 96, of Rockville, CT, wife to the late Walter Erismann, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the daughter to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Mayr) Stutz. Ruth was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Ellington. Ruth is survived by her two sons, David Erismann and his wife Elena, of Newport, MN and Bruce Erismann of Lebanon, CT; a grandson, Derek Erismann and his wife Katherine, of Lebanon, CT; two granddaughters, the late Louisa Pouliot of Manchester, CT, and Kristina Erismann of Newport, MN; one great-granddaughter Nora Erismann of Lebanon, CT; four great-grandsons, Brandon Lopez of Newport, MN, Neil Dickerman of South Windham, CT, Nolan Erismann and Nathanael Erismann, both of Lebanon, CT; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters, Henry Stutz Jr., Edwin Stutz, Walter Stutz, George Stutz, Martha Divine, Anne O'Brien, Kay Benoit and Mildred Gillian. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., (Rte. 83) Vernon, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2019
