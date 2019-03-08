Home

Ruth E. VAN ANDEN

Ruth E. VAN ANDEN Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth (Russell) Van Anden died in Connecticut on February 19 2019 at the age of 61. She was a published writer and artist. She is survived by her husband Norman Van Anden and family, son David Centeno (Danyelle) and family, brother James (Carol) and family, brother Ron (Denise) and family, niece Jaclyn Hall (Tim) and family and niece Cady Dearborn. She is preceded in death by parents James and Ruth Russell, brother Stephen, sister Susan, and former partner Pablo Centeno.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the James H Russell Scholarship, Franklin County Technical School, 82 Industrial Blvd., Turners Falls, MA 01376
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019
