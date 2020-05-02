(April 16, 1931-April 12, 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Ruth Elizabeth Clement of Manchester, CT on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Plymouth, Montserrat on April 16, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alexander Clement; her parents Ann Thomas Cooper and George Kirwan; her brothers George Kirwan and James Thomas. She is survived by her children: Gweneth Clement of Norwalk, CT, Glendyne Clement of Gaithersburg, MD and Sylvannis Clement of Manchester, CT. Daughter-in-law: Frances. Grandchildren: Brandi, Alyssa, Kevin and Kelli, and great-granddaughter MacKenzi. She also leaves behind to mourn, relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Ruth was a good friend who was kind and generous to many. She willingly shared her love and support in many ways and was always ready to lend a helping hand. In 2014, after the death of her husband, Ruth relocated from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands to Manchester to be with her son. Ruth's relationship with God and her religious beliefs played an important part in her life. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Manchester. She took much pleasure in attending Sunday services. Although she had many, one of her favorite Bible scriptures was the King James version of Psalm 121, "I will lift up mine eyes…" She had the voice of an angel, and knew The Hymnal 1982 from top to bottom as well as many other favorites. "He says he'll never give us more than we can handle," "This too shall pass," and "God is in the midst," are just a few of her many one-liners, which she was commonly known for, and would bring smiles to everyone's faces. Ruth will be profoundly missed but will be forever in our hearts. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Due to the current health pandemic outbreak, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ruth Elizabeth will be held at St. Mary's Church at a later date. Your patience and sensitivity around this is most appreciated. In the meantime, the family welcomes all your condolences and support.



