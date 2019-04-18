Ruth Ellis Brink, 81, of Hartford, CT (formerly of Simsbury, CT), died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. The daughter of the late Thomas Evans Ellis and Olive Louise Dennis, she was born August 18, 1937 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii; and had lived in Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio prior to moving to Connecticut 45 years ago. Ruth was a graduate of Iowa State College, Ames, Iowa, Class of 1959, having received her Bachelors Degree in Home Economics. Ruth was a Realtor in the area for many years, starting out at Prestige Properties, then working with various real estate companies through the years, and finally ending her professional career with Coldwell Banker of Simsbury. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, never missing a birthday celebration or graduation. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the country, often traveling back home sharing her love of Hawaii with others.She is survived by her three children, Todd E. Brink (Tess McShane) of Mystic, Phillip A. Brink of West Hartford and Julie Brink Neistat (Mark) of Newington. She also leaves her five adored grandchildren, Avery, Paige and Mackenzie Brink, Olivia and Raymond Neistat, and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.Ruth was predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-law, Nancy Calhoun Brink; her brother, Thomas Wilson Ellis; and her former husband, Richard A. Brink. Ruth was a committed member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood, dedicated to helping women in their education; an organization that she was very passionate about, having helped raise thousands of dollars over the years.Ruth's family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Avery Heights for helping to maintain her dignity, your special kindness was appreciated.Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Saturday, April 20th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM closing with a memorial service to celebrate her life at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.E.O. Foundation, c/o P.E.O. Chapter K, 31 Spring Glen Dr., Granby, CT 06035. Donations are tax deductible.Please share a memory of Ruth with the family in the online guest book, "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary