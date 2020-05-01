Ruth Frances (Agnew) Schoppert, 90, passed peacefully on April 29, 2020, while recovering after a fall. Ruth was born on April 24, 1930, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of William and Gertrude Agnew, twin sister of Jane, and younger sister of William and Robert. Upon graduation from Buffalo State College, Ruth began a career as a teacher, first in San Diego, CA and later in Garmisch, Germany and Paris, France, where she met Gail Dean Schoppert. They were married in 1961 at The American Church of Paris. Son Peter was born in Paris, daughter Gretchen in Stuttgart, Germany, and son Jeffrey in Wiesbaden, Germany. She also lived in Tirrenia, Italy; Greensboro, NC; Thessaloniki, Greece; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Den Haag and Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Warsaw, Poland; Grantham, NH; and West Hartford, CT. Ruth was an exceptional early childhood teacher. She was an accomplished actress, singer, and artist. She always looked for beauty, and she always found it. Her last port of call was at Avery Heights in Hartford. Before the coronavirus closed The Avery Actors, Ruth was in rehearsal for another leading role. Ruth is predeceased by her twin Jane, brother Bill, niece and namesake Ruth, and dear great nephew Eric. She is survived by her husband Gail, her children and their spouses Peter Schoppert and Lee Chor Lin of Singapore, Gretchen and Rick Fountain of West Hartford, CT, and Jeff and Erika Schoppert of Silver Spring, MD, and beloved grandchildren Luke and Thomas Schoppert of Maryland and Julia Fountain of Washington D.C. She was blessed with many loving nieces and nephews, and good friends all over the world. The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Avery Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to The Villager Fund/Recreation, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106.



