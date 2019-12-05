Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
More Obituaries for Ruth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Frances Smith


1925 - 2019
Ruth Frances Smith Obituary
Ruth Frances (Monk) Smith, 93, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Kent T. Smith Sr. Born in Princeton, ME on December 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late George and Bertha (Bailey) Monk. Ruth was a longtime resident of Southington and retired from Newman Springs after many years of employment. She loved to play cards with her friend the late Doris Hamel who was like a sister to her. She enjoyed working on puzzles and watching wrestling on Friday and Monday nights. Ruth loved to spend time with her family especially all of her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kent T. Smith Jr. and wife Lynne Ann of Poughkeepsie, NY and Kathleen Porretti and husband Louis of Plantsville; two sons-in-law, Kent Caldwell of VT and Edward Szpak Sr. of Southington; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Bertha Caldwell and Karen Szpak; a son, William Smith; two brothers, Edward Sherman and George Monk Jr and three sisters, Grace Currier, Elaine Dukett and Caroline Carle. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
