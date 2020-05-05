Ruth Francis Wardwell Harris, age 81, of East Hampton, Connecticut, entered into eternal peaceful rest on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. Ruth was born in Castine, Maine on October 8, 1938 and grew up in Penobscot, Maine. She graduated from George Stevens Academy High School in 1956. She was employed as a computer key punch operator at St. Regis Paper Company in Bucksport, Maine and Adleys Trucking Company in New Haven, Connecticut. She worked for the town of Madison in the Town Clerk's office and held the position of Town Clerk for Madison from 1984 to 2004, where she meticulously tracked public records with her lovely handwriting and attention to detail. In 1959, she met the love of her life, Lee M. Harris, a young handsome cadet at the Maine Maritime Academy. They were married in 1961 in Penobscot, Maine. They settled in Morris Cove in New Haven, Connecticut, where they purchased their first home and started their family. In 1970, they moved to Madison, Connecticut, where they raised their children. They were involved in the Daniel Hand Parent's Football Club, attended numerous New England Patriots games (with legendary tailgate parties), attended many productions at the Goodspeed Opera House and spent time with family in Maine. In 2005, they moved to East Hampton, Connecticut to be closer to their grandchildren, following the passing of their son. Ruth was extremely creative. She was an accomplished cake maker, seamstress, and counted cross-stitcher. She adored flowers and gardening and was an excellent cook, creating many delicious family and holiday meals. In her later years, she became interested in genealogy, tracking the roots of the Wardwell and Harris families, and became a proficient scrapbooker, creatively recording family memories. She was a member of Eastern Star, Rising Sun Order #107, the Connecticut Town Clerks Association, and Trinity Episcopal Church. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Elliott Wardwell and Ellen Gross Wardwell; brothers, Dana Wardwell and John Wardwell; sister, Lois Wardwell; and son, Christopher M. Harris. She is survived by her husband, Lee M. Harris of East Hampton, CT, daughter, Vicki Harris Schumann of Preston, CT; daughter-in-law, Carla Myers Harris of South Glastonbury, CT; four grandchildren, Jessica Schumann Ragozzine and her husband, Kenneth Ragozzine, Joshua Schumann and his fiancé Chasetty Caez, Brandon Harris and Lydia Harris; great-granddaughters, Isabella and Rosalee Ragozzine; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her beloved bichon frise, Madison (Maddie). Due to present social distancing, a graveside and memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store