Ruth (Novarr) Hershman, age 100, passed away peacefully May 18, 2020 at Hebrew Center for Health & Rehabilitation in West Hartford, CT. For almost 78 years, she was the beloved wife of Gilbert Hershman who passed away, also age 100, on April 25, 2020. Born in Hartford, Ruth was the daughter of Bennie and Minnie (Katz) Novarr. She was a 1937 graduate of Weaver High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1963 from University of Hartford, twice receiving the University's Regents' award. She taught English at Hartford Public High School for 20 years, retiring in 1983. Ruth is survived by her loving children: Jay Hershman and his wife Joan of Holden, Massachusetts, and Sandra Rulnick and her husband Marshall of Bloomfield. She also leaves her adoring grandchildren: grandson Brett Hershman and his wife Kelsey of Denver, Colorado, and granddaughter Dana Hershman of Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to her husband, Gil, Ruth was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Gordy Novarr and Leo and Sylvia Novarr; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Edith and Melvin Katzman and Dorothy and Arnold Lewis. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the dedicated and caring staff at Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation, with particular gratitude to the staffs on 2 South and 1 North. In compliance with current protocol, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery with Rabbi David Small officiating. Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilbert and Ruth Hershman Endowment Fund of the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117 or a charity of the donor's choice. Ruth's memory will forever be in our hearts. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hebrew Funeral Association.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.