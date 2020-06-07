On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Ruth J. Hollings, 92, was called home to the Lord at Hartford Hospital. Born in East Hampton, CT on May 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Einar & Judith (Isacson) Jacobson. She was a longtime Newington resident where she had been active with the Newington Garden Club, the Newington Art League, and the First Church of Christ, Congregational. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the telephone company as a service representative, giving many years of dedicated service. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Clifford H. Hollings in 2008 and a son David A. Hollings in 2014. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her brother Frederick Jacobson and a niece Traci Jacobson, both of East Hampton. Her life and funeral will be celebrated privately and arrangements are under the care of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Ruth's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.