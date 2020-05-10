Ruth K. Alpert
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth K. Alpert, 95, of West Hartford, died peacefully at the Bride Brook Home in Niantic on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife, for 65 years, of Harold P. Alpert, who predeceased her in 2014. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of Samuel and Sophie Kaprove. Ruth grew up in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School. She had a BS in business accounting from Bryant College and worked as a bookkeeper with Underwriters Service Agency for many years. Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by four children: Susan Comey, Hollis Alpert (Steven Gomberg), Brian Alpert (Robbin), Shelley Sherman (Alan); seven cherished grandchildren: Charles Comey (Martina) and Robin Comey (David Steinman), Benjamin Gomberg (Brieanna), Rachel Gomberg (Lane Miller), Daniel Sherman (Bailey Simon), Ethan Sherman, Jay Alpert; and four great-grandchildren: Maddie and Michael Steinman, and Niklas and Emma Comey. Ruth also is survived by her beloved brother, Fred Kaprove and his wife, Mae; and many dear life-long friends. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Charles Comey, III. The funeral will be private and the family will observe a private period of mourning. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. The family expresses a heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Bride Brook for their compassionate care. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
