Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Church
120 Cooper St.
Manchester, CT
Ruth Kleinert Herbele

Ruth Kleinert Herbele Obituary
Ruth Clara Kleinert (Brennan) Herbele, 93, died suddenly September 21, 2019 while vacationing in the Berkshires. Born in Manchester, she was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, brother Walter, and son Richard. Ruth was generous, especially with her time, taking volunteer positions of responsibility with PTA, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Manchester Grange #31, Pamona, State, and National Grange, AARP Local Chapter #1275, MHS Class of '44 Reunion Committee, Zion Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide (LWML), Manchester Historical Society, and as bingo caller at the Manchester Senior Center. Ruth is survived by her children: James, Robert, Nancy, Patricia, Barbara, Michael, and Jeanne; grandchildren: Joshua, Andrea, Lucas, Kiersten, Melinda, Shane, Justin, Jonathan, and Amanda; and great grandchildren: Isaac, Andrew, Elijah, and Giana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manchester Historical Society, or your local Grange. A service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 120 Cooper St., Manchester, CT, Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:00 AM, reception following. Family will hold a private ceremony at East Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
