Ruth Levine, 101, of West Hartford, died peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020 after a short illness. She was the beloved wife, for 65 years, of the late Abraham Levine who died March 23, 2009. Ruth, although born in New York, lived most of her life in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of Jacob and Mamie Brody. Although for many years she had various jobs outside the home, her most important jobs were always those of a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her brothers, Manny and Sydney; and her sister, Gertrude; and her cherished daughter, Marilyn Satran; and her grandson-in-law, Brian Crisileo. Ruth moved to Chatfield retirement community with her husband in 2004. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carolyn Levine of West Hartford; and her son-in-law, Neal Satran of Orleans, Cape Cod. She was the beloved grandmother of Deborah and Andrew Kursman of West Hartford, Michael Levine of Salem, MA, Doug Satran of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Jennifer Crisileo of Franklin, MA. She was the great-grandmother to Josh, Sam and Danielle Kursman of West Hartford, Benjamin Levine of MA, and Jessica and Jacob Crisileo of MA. A graveside burial service will be held Thursday, June 11 at 1:00P.M. at the Montefiore Cemetery, Pelham, NH. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the Hebrew Center, their caregivers, and a special thank you to the caregivers on 3 North. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 1 Abrams Blvd., West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements entrusted to The Hebrew Funeral Association.



