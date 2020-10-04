Ruth Bolan, 94, of Simsbury, CT, and formerly of Granby and West Harford, CT, died Sept 11th, 2020. Ruth was born and grew up in the Berkshire community of Great Barrington, MA. She graduated from Northfield School for Girls, a distinguished college preparatory school in Northfield, MA. In 1948, Ruth graduated from Simmons College in Boston. In April, 1950 she married Peter Bolan and they moved to Hartford and soon to West Hartford, CT where they commenced to raise a family. Ruth and Pete were always at each other's side and enjoyed 68 years of marriage and loving partnership until Pete's death in 2018. Ruth is remembered for her active and charitable efforts in the community. She delivered food to those in need through Meals on Wheels. She taught numerous children to swim through Brownie Scouts and was an assistant leader for Campfire Girls. She was a member of the Universalist Church of West Hartford and served on the Board of Trustees. Ruth was proud of her service as President of the Northfield School for Girls Alumnae Association. She is remembered for her dedication to gardening. She was long-time member of the Buena Vista Gardening Club and participated in many community beautification projects. Ruth was a devoted and dedicated mother and grandmother. She and Pete traveled the country, attending many swim meets, baseball, basketball, softball, football and volleyball games of their children and grandchildren. Ruth was a faithful friend to many folks of all ages. She is remembered as a vigorous and strong person - in body and spirit. She is survived by her three children, Gail Bolan and her husband Art Reingold of Oakland, CA, Thomas Bolan of Reno, NV, and James P. Bolan and his wife Donna Giddings of Madison, CT, as well as, five grandchildren Rebecca, Sarah, and Jonathan Reingold, and Fria and Paula Bolan, and two great-grandchildren Jacob Reingold Schuster and Daniella Reingold Born. Her husband Pete and grandson James (Jimi) Bolan preceded her in death. One may choose to honor Ruth's life by making a donation to McLean Home Care. Donations will be used to maintain a garden in her honor. Please make your check payable to McLean and send it to: McLean Development, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070 or visit https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/McLean
.