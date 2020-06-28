Ruth M. Carabillo (Jensen), 94, a longtime Simsbury resident, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank P. Carabillo, Jr. Ruth was born and raised in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Peter and Bothilda Anna (Toft) Jensen. Ruth had a kind and gentle nature, always willing to help others and volunteering her time with many different organizations. She volunteered every week for over 25 years at Harford Hospital. Ruth was a loving and devoted mother to her children, Paul F. Carabillo (Ann), Frank P. III (Ann) and Joan C. Laurence; and adoring grandmother (Meme) to her grandchildren, Amy and Nicholas Carabillo, Julia (Daniel), Frank IV (Whitney) , and Donald Carabillo, Paul (Caitlin) and Robert Laurence and to her great granddaughters, Annie Imig (Julia), Emilia Carabillo (Frank) and Palmer Ruth, Evelyn and Elizabeth Laurence (Paul). She was pre-deceased by her grandson Thomas Anthony Carabillo. Her loving message to her children and grandchildren was "Thank you for a beautiful life". The family has entrusted the arrangements with Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032. To share an on-line condolence, please visit us at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.