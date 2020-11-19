Ruth M. Hickey, 90, of Farmington, widow of John T. Hickey, passed away Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Born July 18th, 1930 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt and Mildred MacBain. Ruth is survived by her sons, Robert Hickey and Kathy McCray of Farmington, Michael Hickey of Sausalito, CA and two grandsons, Peter and Christopher Noury. She was predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Noury and son-in-law, Patricky Noury. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Nov. 21) at 11:00am in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
