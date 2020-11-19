1/
Ruth M. Hickey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Hickey, 90, of Farmington, widow of John T. Hickey, passed away Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Born July 18th, 1930 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt and Mildred MacBain. Ruth is survived by her sons, Robert Hickey and Kathy McCray of Farmington, Michael Hickey of Sausalito, CA and two grandsons, Peter and Christopher Noury. She was predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Noury and son-in-law, Patricky Noury. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Nov. 21) at 11:00am in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved