Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend Ruth M. (Halladay) McKenna crossed over on March 26, 2019, in Niantic, Connecticut. Born and raised on a farm in Feeding Hills, Massachusetts May 24, 1922, to the late Giles and Annie (Conkey) Halladay. She joins' her beloved husband Robert, who predeceased her in 1978. She supported her husband in "all of his ventures -"the woman behind the successful man." Ruth was a resident of Pompano Beach Florida (formerly of Windsor Locks for 37 years) and spent her summers in Niantic, CT. Ruth was the co-owner of R.J. McKenna & Son's Real Estate, Travel and Insurance. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She owned and operated the Connecticut Village guest house at Hampton Beach NH for 40 years. She was a member of the American Legion Gensi-Viola Auxiliary Post #36 in Windsor Locks, CT, President of Woman's Travel and Transportation Club of Hartford and Windsor Locks Woman's Club. Truly a hard worker Ruth loved to share her well deserved travel adventures. She was fortunate to have had many memorable years and lived in good health to enjoy them. She led "the good life" with a devoted family and friends. We will have a vacant place in our hearts but always thankful to have the memories of a very special "lady". She is survived by her three children Janice LaBreche, Richard McKenna and Betty Ann Coviello as well as six grandchildren, Rob LaBreche (Leah), Lisa Schambers (Matt), Gina Keating (Bill), Michele Cosker (Mike), Heather McKenna, and Sean McKenna and eleven great-grandchildren, a niece and three nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her son, Brian McKenna; a great-grandson, Will Keating, Jr. and her two sisters. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to SECT Hospice and her devoted caretaker Doris who gave her such joy. Also, to Reverend Mark Porizky who was dedicated to making her transition peaceful. Please join the family on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks for a Celebration of Life Service for Ruth. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 1pm to 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Per Ruth's request in lieu of flowers please make a donation in Memory of her great grandson Will Keating Jr. who predeceased her in March of 2018.Please make donation in "Memory of Will Keating" to ensure the funds are allocated properly. Direct Donation Link https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/CHOC/WilliamKeating. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary