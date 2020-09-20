1/1
Ruth Marilyn Lenick
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Marilyn (Traynor) Lenick, 87, of Granby, passed away at home on September 10, 2020. Ruth was born on February 27, 1933, in Westford, MA, a daughter of the late Robert and Laura (Chapman) Traynor. She was the beloved wife of Robert Lenick for over 40 years. Marilyn as she was lovingly known by so many, was a Registered Nurse who was dedicated to giving everyone the utmost care they needed. She had a kind heart a selfless soul as she served on many medical missionary trips to third world countries in dangerous conditions. Her faith and strength never waivered while she administered aid to those in need. At home, Marilyn enjoyed quilting, sharing her thoughts with the book club, attending Senior Center activities and trips, weekly Wednesday Bible study and singing in the choir at Pilgrim Covenant Church where she was an active parishioner. She will be remembered as a vibrant and gracious lady who cared for so many and always with a pleasant smile. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her husband Robert, her brother David Traynor and his wife Kathy of Virginia Beach, VA, brother Harold Traynor and his wife Janet of Modesto, CA, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Traynor. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 from 10-11:00 AM, with a service Celebrating Marilyn's life to follow at 11:00 AM, all at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57639109. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved