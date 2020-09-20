Ruth Marilyn (Traynor) Lenick, 87, of Granby, passed away at home on September 10, 2020. Ruth was born on February 27, 1933, in Westford, MA, a daughter of the late Robert and Laura (Chapman) Traynor. She was the beloved wife of Robert Lenick for over 40 years. Marilyn as she was lovingly known by so many, was a Registered Nurse who was dedicated to giving everyone the utmost care they needed. She had a kind heart a selfless soul as she served on many medical missionary trips to third world countries in dangerous conditions. Her faith and strength never waivered while she administered aid to those in need. At home, Marilyn enjoyed quilting, sharing her thoughts with the book club, attending Senior Center activities and trips, weekly Wednesday Bible study and singing in the choir at Pilgrim Covenant Church where she was an active parishioner. She will be remembered as a vibrant and gracious lady who cared for so many and always with a pleasant smile. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her husband Robert, her brother David Traynor and his wife Kathy of Virginia Beach, VA, brother Harold Traynor and his wife Janet of Modesto, CA, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Traynor. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 from 10-11:00 AM, with a service Celebrating Marilyn's life to follow at 11:00 AM, all at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57639109
Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery.