Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Windsor Green
Ruth McQueeney Obituary
Ruth McQueeney of Windsor passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. She was born October 31, 1925 in Manchester, daughter of the late John and Doris (Austin) McDowell and grew up in Manchester. She is predeceased by her husband of forty-five years, the late Francis B. McQueeney Jr. Ruth is survived by four loving children: Kathleen McQueeney and her partner Stephen Penny of Manchester, James McQueeney and his wife Lynn Samarotto of Windsor, Mary Beth McQueeney Riley of Newbury, MA, and Thomas McQueeney of Windsor; beloved grandchildren, Devin McQueeney of Golden, CO, Alex Riley of Newbury, MA and Rachel Smith and her husband Kaleb of Cheyenne, WY; cherished great-grandchildren Fiona McQueeney Dwyer, Stetson Smith and Paislee Smith, as well as fourteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and his wife Mary Beth McDowell of Black Point Niantic, CT and Austin (wife Eloise) McDowell of Enfield, CT. Throughout her life she maintained wonderful friendships that meant the world to her and was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and the local Stonecroft Christian Women's fellowship. Friends may call at Carmon Funeral Home at 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor on Wednesday, May 29th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 30th at Grace Episcopal Church on the Windsor Green. Private burial services will be held at a later date at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or Masonicare Hospice Foundation of Connecticut - East Hartford Branch, Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please visit Ruth's memorial page at www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online tributes, directions and donation information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
