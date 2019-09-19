Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
355 Camp St
Bristol, CT
Ruth N. Lipski


1926 - 2019
Ruth (Nelson) Lipski, 93, widow of Henry Lipski, passed away on Tuesday (September 17, 2019) at Amberwoods of Farmington. Ruth was born in Bristol on August 2, 1926 to the late Gustav and Charlotte (Carlson) Nelson. She graduated from Bristol High School, class of 1944. Ruth was employed by the former New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors and Raymond Engineering in Middletown before retiring from Superior Electric in 1988. Ruth was a resident of Bristol most of her life. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and volunteered there in numerous capacities. She belonged to the Bristol Senior Citizens, the Friends of The Bristol Senior Center and the Center of Forestville Village Association. She was also a charter member of The National World War II Memorial and Museum in Washington D. C. Ruth's hobbies were baking, gardening, reading and knitting. Ruth loved her family more than anything. Ruth is survived by three sons: Lee Lipski (Anita) of Bristol; Roger Lipski (Karen) of Plainville; Craig Lipski (Terri) of Terryville; two daughters: Donna Dillon (Tom) of Southington; Lori Hutnick (Larry) of Rocky Hill; thirteen grandchildren: Lisa, Karyn, Lee, Monica, T.J., Krista, Brian, Steven, Sarah, Lauren, Joe, Julie and Dan; eleven great grand children: Tiffy, Bailey, Abigail, Natalie, Jake, Justin, Nicholas, Dillon, Colton, Zachary, Maci and Liv; three great great grandchildren: Aela, Aria and Anya; and a son-in-law: Bruce Lindquist. She is also survived by many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband, Ruth is predeceased by a daughter: Cheryl Lindquist, three brothers: Ted Nelson, Walter Nelson and Elis Nelson; and two sisters: Gladys Stapleford and Linnea Nelson. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (September 21, 2019) at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday (September 20, 2019) between 4 PM and 6 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Ruth's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 19, 2019
