Ruth (Lucey) Olson , 92, of Portland CT began her final journey June 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving travel companion and husband of 72 years Walter "Bill" Olson. Ruth grew up in Middletown and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1945. She and Bill married in 1947, moved to Portland, raised their two children and were active members of the community. In retirement they took yearly RV trips, eventually reaching all 48 contiguous states and parts of Canada. Ruth and Bill also flew to Alaska and Hawaii as well as many foreign countries, such as Iceland, Sweden, Great Britain and Ireland where they would usually meet up with daughter Arlene O. Estey, husband Dwight Estey, Dr. Robert Olson and wife Dr. Virginia Nunez Olson. Ruth adored her grandchildren and spouses, Ethan Estey, fiancé Keri Stebenne, Emily Estey Taylor , husband Matt Taylor, Dr. Ben Olson, wife Dr. Sarah Winzelberg Olson, Tessa Olson and husband John Baker. Her two great grandchildren are Grace Taylor and Fleet Taylor. Children and grandchildren gave her an excuse to visit Disney World on biannual trips. Her surviving sister is Janice Johnson of Portland. She is predeceased by her dear identical twin Regina Lucey Seiferman, and brothers Joseph Lucey, John Lucey and Joan Lucey Tice. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (July 2) at 1 p.m. in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday (July 1) from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in Ruth's memory be made to the National Park Foundation or any cause of the donor's choice. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019