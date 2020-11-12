We lost a wonderful woman on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was 100 years old. In the early 1920's a little Jewish girl named Ruth Grajewski (born March 2, 1920) lived a carefree life with her parents, Julius and Rosa Penzias Grajewski and her younger brother, Rolf in Munich, Germany. She loved school, her friends and all the fun things that children do. By the age of 14 she was no longer allowed to attend school, and at 19 she escaped to England (after some close calls) to work as a domestic. The rest of her immediate family had escaped to different parts of England and Italy. She not only survived the war-she thrived. Ruth met a survivor of Dachau and Buchenwald (Edwin Osborn), and they married in London in 1941, having been lucky to be reunited with her parents and brother. Their son Ronald was born in 1942 with Brian arriving in 1944. She immigrated to Hartford in 1949 and raised her family to be grateful for all they had. The US gave them the opportunity to live. Ruth worked hard at several jobs to help provide for her family, working for the State of CT being her favorite. Ruth and Ed belonged to the Garden Street Synagogue which later became the United Synagogues of Greater Hartford for well over 60 years and was a Lifetime Hadassah member. She was active in the Sisterhood and diligently volunteered into her 90's. She loved to knit, crochet, play Mah Jongg, work on crossword puzzles and jumbles and was a voracious reader. She also was devoted to line dancing well into her 80's. Ruth called the "golden years" the "rusty years." Her sense of humor was the first thing anyone noticed. Her family was always amazed at her strength and ability to laugh, even at herself. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved to speak with her and hear her stories. Her granddaughter, Deanna Kessinger (Keith) remembers always laughing and confiding in each other and sharing the crazy situations on their favorite soap opera! Whenever her grandson, Jason, his wife, Rebecca and their daughters Celia and Eden came to CT from Evanston, IL, Bubbe was the first person they visited. Her grandsons, Loren (April)CA and Alan (Kerry)CA gave her much pleasure by calling and visiting whenever they could. Her oldest great granddaughter, Celia formally interviewed her out of curiosity, and we heard so much laughter. Ruth is survived by her loving daughter-in-law Dale, her son, Ronald (Marge) CA, 4 grandchildren and their spouses, and 8 great grandchildren; Celia, Eden, Ezra, Jameson, Elissia, EllaMae, Linley Osborn and Julian Royce Kessinger. She also leaves her sister-in-law Mira Grayson from NY, a niece Brenda Reiss from NY, a nephew David (Arlene) Grayson from NJ and many beloved cousins, relatives and friends from all over the world. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Melinda, her parents, her husband of 55 years, her brother, and her beloved son, Brian. She will be lovingly remembered always and deeply missed by us all. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the care provided and compassion shown by the Hoffman Summerwood and the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation communities. Private Graveside Funeral Services were led by Rabbi Debra Cantor on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The Hebrew Funeral Association was in charge of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice
. May Ruth's memory be a source of strength and a blessing.