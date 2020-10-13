Ruth Rossini, 77, a life-long resident of West Hartford, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020, and into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ and her parents Nello Rossini and Hazel Mehr. Everyone who knew Ruthie loved her. She was a loyal, caring friend; a loving mother; and a cherished Nana. She is survived by her devoted and adoring daughters, Michelle Carrier and Bethany Carrier; her brother and life-long champion Bob Rossini; her sister Lois Anderson; and her precious grandchildren Milo Vath, Olivia Pomerleau, and Benjamin McIlhoney. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Church in West Hartford on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com