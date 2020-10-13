1/1
Ruth Rossini
Ruth Rossini, 77, a life-long resident of West Hartford, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020, and into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ and her parents Nello Rossini and Hazel Mehr. Everyone who knew Ruthie loved her. She was a loyal, caring friend; a loving mother; and a cherished Nana. She is survived by her devoted and adoring daughters, Michelle Carrier and Bethany Carrier; her brother and life-long champion Bob Rossini; her sister Lois Anderson; and her precious grandchildren Milo Vath, Olivia Pomerleau, and Benjamin McIlhoney. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Church in West Hartford on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
October 12, 2020
Bob and family,
My deepest sympathy to you and the Rossini family.
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
Marvin Keyser
Friend
