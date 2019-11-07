Home

Ruth S. Custer-Spadaro


1939 - 2019
Ruth S. Custer-Spadaro Obituary
Ruth Sandra (Bishop) Custer-Spadaro passed away in Vernon, CT on Oct 30th, 2019 at the age of 80. Ruth Sandra is predeceased by her first husband David G. Custer, her second husband Philip Spadaro, her brothers Joel Bishop and Wendell Bishop and her daughter Kathy L. Custer-Stergakis. Ruth Sandra is lovingly remembered by her son, Michael D. Custer, daughter in-law Sara Custer, daughter Victoria Custer-Pearce, son in-law Douglas Pearce, son Matthew D. Custer, Daughter in-law Deena Custer, grandchildren Avery Custer, Mallory Stergakis, McKenzie Custer, Nicholas Stergakis, Andrew Pearce, Lauren Pearce, Benjamin Custer and Megan Custer, Sister Karen Bishop-Somes, brother Arthur Blake and sister Martha Blake. Ruth Sandra was born in Schenectady, NY in 1939. She graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1957. She worked in the Food Service industry as a dietitian, providing for and supporting the needs of the elderly. Ruth Sandra loved animals and the ocean and found joy and peace through her strong faith in God. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
