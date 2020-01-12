|
Ruth S. Hughes, 95, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5th, 2020. Born September 25th, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Cora (Scandrol) Sellemann. Ruth was a longtime resident of Farmington Woods where she served as Past President of the Women's Club and was a member of the Greater Hartford Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020