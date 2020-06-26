Ruth Schwarz

Ruth Frances (Hoffman) Schwarz, philanthropist and active member of her community, died at the age of 98 on June 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Meriden and raised in New Britain, she graduated from New Britain High School in 1938. She and her husband, Maurice, were married on June 20th, 1943. Shortly before his death, Ruth and Maurice celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Ruth is survived by her four children, Jeffrey (Arline) Schwarz, Nedra S. Mirkin, Michael (Ellen) Schwarz, and Charles (Tara) Schwarz. She also leaves 13 grandchildren; Gary (Elizabeth) Schwarz, David (Laurie) Schwarz, Andrew (Susan) Mirkin, Lisa (Joel) Rothenberg, Jonathan Schwarz, Gretchen (John) Callahan, Samantha (David) McPherson, Alexander, Tyler (Lina), Maxwell, Kyle, Tucker, Garritt; 11 great-grandchildren Joshua, Jake, Makayla, Stephen, Rebecca, Alexander, Hunter, Jax, Ryder, Jack, and Jada, She is also survived by her brother Morton (Maryann) Hoffman. She also had an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a resident of Glenmeadow in Longmeadow, MA and formerly lived in Middletown, CT; Boca Raton, FL; Clinton, Ct; and Saybrook, CT. Philanthropy was a basic tenet of her life. Together with Maurice and family, she participated in the EIS Foundation, a charitable organization founded by the Gilfix and Schwarz families. She was a member of Congregation Adath Israel in Middletown. She also volunteered with The Art Museum of Boca Raton, The Haven of Boca Raton, the Schepens Eye Research Institute, Middletown Family Services, Middlesex Memorial Hospital, and the Florence Fuller Child Development Center of Boca Raton, FL. Ruth was past-president of both Hadassah and Sisterhood of Congregation Adath Israel of Middletown, CT. Ruth and Maurice were very involved as volunteers for numerous activities in the Congregation and community. Ruth was co-editor and publisher of the "world-renowned" cookbooks, "It's Not Even Four O'Clock", vols. I and II. Both were sold as fundraisers for her local beach community. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Celia (Fightlin) Hoffman, her sister Marlene (Mitchell) Greb, and Marvin (Roberta) Hoffman. The family extends a thank you to the staff and residents of the Glenmeadow Retirement Community for enriching Ruth and Maurice's lives. We also want to extend a very special thank you to Jamie Isaacs for all the support, friendship, and love she gave our parents. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private grave-side service was held on Thursday, June 25th at the Adath Israel Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rachel's Table, 1160 Dickinson St., Springfield, MA 01105 and SCJW Scholarship, at the same address. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.