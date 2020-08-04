Ruth (Lasher) Selden, 97 died peacefully at the Brookdale Buckingham assisted living facility on July 30, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's. She was born on July 1, 1923 in Bristol, CT to Lisle K. and Mary L. Lasher. Ruth graduated from Beaver College in PA with a degree in Political Science in 1945 and worked for Traveler's Insurance. She married Leonard H. Selden in 1947 and moved to West Hartford, CT. She moved to Brookdale in Glastonbury, CT in 2014 and spent the rest of her life surrounded by their loving and caring staff. Ruth was a real homemaker. She was happiest when tending to the needs of her husband and children and took great pride in creating a loving home for them. She was a member of the First Church of Christ Congregational, West Hartford for over 60 years and enjoyed being part of Circle 14 and the church's prayer shawl knitting group. She delivered food through the Meals on Wheels program and loved to visit with elderly relatives and friends to bring them cheer. Ruth's interests and hobbies included knitting, playing the piano, gardening, making dried flower arrangements, reading and swimming at Clinton Beach. She was a member of the West Hartford Belles and the Mother's Club where she met her dearest friends. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Leonard H. Selden and her son, Gary L. Selden. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Jukkola and her husband Glen of Glastonbury and her niece, Lynne Hunt and her husband Jerry of Bloomfield. A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford and will follow the cemetery's COVID-19 protocol which requires masks and social distancing. The Reverend Susan Izard will be officiating. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or by visiting alz.org
. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com