Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruth (Karp) Sloate, 94 years of age, of West Hartford, CT, passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019.  She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman Sloate.  Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Hilda (Platt) Karp. Ruth leaves her sons, Steven Sloate and his wife, Georgianna, of Bristol, CT and Mark Sloate and his wife, Meryl, of South Windsor, CT; her daughter, Ellen Gonzalez of Plainville, CT; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Ashley Sloate, Jeremy and Jennifer Sloate, Heather Sloate, Andrew and Caryn Sloate and Heidi and Dave Fortier, and great grandchildren, Garrett Fortier and Emelia Sloate. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 October 25 in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT with Rabbi Alan Lefkowitz officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, 80 Wolcott Road, East Granby, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends at Hoffman Summerwood, 160 Simsbury Rd West Hartford, CT.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For further information or to sign the guest book for Ruth, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
