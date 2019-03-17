Home

Ruth Kellner Steppe was born on June 27, 1925, in Norwich, CT. Her parents were Carl and Gertrude Kellner. She then moved to Vernon/Rockville, CT where she resided for over 60 years. She married Charles Francis Steppe, Jr. in 1947. He predeceased her in 1986, as did her brother William C. Kellner. She is survived by her son Michael Steppe and his wife Maria, who reside in Champion, PA and her daughter Charlene Laferriere and her husband Don of Merritt Island, FL. She also leaves behind 4 Grandchildren; Brett and Betty Laferriere, Derek and Stacy Laferriere, Jessica and Aaron Wiemer, and Jason and Natalie Steppe. She had 5 Great-Grandchildren; Hannah and Katelyn, Brielle and Bailey Laferriere, and Vivianne Weimer. She also leaves behind a special friend; Don Berger of Rockville, CT. She will also be missed my multiple nieces and nephews. She passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 in Merritt Island, FL which had been her home for the past 10 months. A celebration of life will be set at a later date in Connecticut.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
