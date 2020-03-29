|
|
Ruth Parker Sullivan passed suddenly and peacefully with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Robert O. Sullivan and her son Garry Sullivan. Ruth is survived by her daughter Laurie Bellagamba and her husband Paul, Glenn Sullivan and his wife Kathy along with two amazing grandchildren Corey Bellagamba and Stephen Bellagamba and much-loved Rose Bellagamba her great granddaughter along with many nieces and nephews. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 22, 1926, she was given the 5th most popular name for the year – Ruth. She grew up to be a smart young woman who took the streetcar to her job at General Electric in Pittsfield. She met Robert and they married in June 1954. They had three beautiful children that kept Ruth very busy, then a move brought them to Simsbury. Ruth was an amazing mom and wife, was on the PTO, participated fully in the children's activities, even working to sell snacks for little league at Memorial Field. She taught Sunday school at Simsbury United Methodist Church for 15 years. In her later years she and Robert traveled, she saw her children get married, and she welcomed her grandchildren and great grandchild! She was a proud supporter of Simsbury Adult Co-Ed softball, the great big green landship was a familiar site at the games and even at 90 she could still park it in a shoebox garage and back it out. As she got older, she got her routine down – walk every day – twice if possible, hairdresser on Friday then grocery shopping. She continued this tradition with a little help and truly enjoyed getting her hair done and taking it all in with the ladies. Ruth was an amazing friend to everyone, she remembered every birthday and holiday with a card and a note, she greeted every call with "How are you doing" with warmth and enthusiasm. Her generosity and strength had no bounds and her love was encompassing. The family would like to thank The Farmington Valley VNA (Marilyn), Simsbury Emergency Services and Jane Hadley for everything they did for Mom that allowed her to live fully in her own home to her very last day. The burial will be private and when things are better there will be a memorial celebration of Ruth's life so we can share our stories together. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Simsbury Ambulance, P.O. Box 301, Simsbury, CT 06070 or Farmington Valley VNA, 8 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Ruth's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020