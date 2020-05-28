Ruth (Baer) Tupper, 86 years of age, of Washington, DC, formerly of West Hartford, CT, died Friday, May 22. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Jay S Tupper. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Nellie (Kahn) Baer. Ruth came to the US in 1940. Ruth grew up in New York City and attended Bronx High School of Science. After marrying she moved to Connecticut settling in West Hartford. After her children were born Ruth get her BA from University of Hartford. With her love of learning Ruth participated in University of Hartford activities well into her retirement. Ruth was community minded and active with National Council of Jewish Women as well as several other charitable organizations including United Way. Highlights included attending an address President Clinton made to the National Council of Jewish Women and White House Tea's with First Ladies Ladybird Johnson and Pat Nixon. Ruth later returned to the workforce spending over 30 years as a pension analyst with Aetna Insurance Company. Throughout her life, Ruth made many friends to which she remained close her entire life. She also became an exercise enthusiast and a very proficient competitive bridge player. Ruth traveled extensively, reportedly having visited 64 countries. She enjoyed seeing historical places, meeting new people and hearing their stories. Ruth also enjoyed local activities and events shared with friends and family. Later in life Ruth moved to Washington DC where she lived close to her daughter. Liz was devoted to providing Ruth enjoyable and meaningful experiences in the DC area including theatre, museums and restaurants. Ruth was deeply appreciative and thankful for the love and support she received from her family and friends. Ruth is survived by her children, Elizabeth Tupper of Washington, DC and Michael Tupper and his wife Naseem Munshi of Lafayette, CO; her brother, Thomas Baer of New York, NY; and her sister, Marjorie Possick and her husband Paul Possick of Woodcliff Lake NJ. PRIVATE funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Beth Israel Cemetery, 51 Jackson St. Ext., Avon, CT with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Way of Greater Hartford. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, or to sign the guest book for Ruth, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.