Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Washam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Washam


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Washam Obituary
Ruth (Tomasko) Washam, longtime resident of East Hartford, CT passed away on September 6, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Her husband of 26 years. Lon Jefferson Washam, died in 1971. She was born in Willimantic, CT on March 15, 1924, daughter of the late Nancy (Dzendzel) and John Tomasko. After graduating from Windham High School, she worked as a secretary for many years and retired in 1989 from United Technologies Corp. as a legal secretary in the Patent Dept. During her retired years, she enjoyed shopping in the malls, visiting with family, meeting friends for lunch, going to the casinos, going on cruises with family, and traveling to Florida each spring to enjoy the sunshine and beaches. Over the last several years, she lived in North Palm Beach Florida during the winter months, and travelled back to CT for the summer. She also loved the outdoors, tending her vegetable and flower gardens, and even enjoyed mowing the lawn. She is survived by two sons, Robert J. Washam of East Hartford, CT and William D. Washam and wife Denise of Chaplin, CT. Potter Funeral Home in Willimantic, CT is in charge of the funeral arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the New Willimantic Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potter Funeral Home
Download Now