Ruth Z. Curtis, 97, of Granby, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. Ruth was born on December 30, 1922 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Zungola. She was raised in South Glastonbury and later, Hartford, where she was a 1940 graduate of Weaver High School. After graduating from high school, she attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She went on to enlist in the United States Navy and served as a nurse during WWII. Upon returning home, she continued her nursing career working for St. Francis and the Institute of Living where she ran the clinical lab, ultimately retiring at age 80. Ruth was an avid reader and she liked to ski; she met her husband Howard in the New Britain Ski Club. She also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, vacations on Block Island, golf and tennis. When her children were younger, Ruth became a founding member of Citizens for a Better Granby (CBG); publisher of the Granby Drummer. She is survived by her two children: Sara Haywood of Granby, with whom she resided, and William "Bill" Curtis (Mary) of Granby; her grandchildren: Rachel Kilman (Jon) of East Granby, Tyler Haywood of Granby; step-grandchildren: Chris Desmarais (Lauren) of Stamford, and Alyssa Desmarais of North Palm Beach, FL; her great-grandchildren: Seth, Riley and Skye; nephew, Donald Hayward (Bendith) of White Plains, NY; and her neighbor and dear friend, Bonniejoy Thomas of Granby. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard A. Curtis; and her sister, Judith Zungola. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Granby Public Library, 15 N. Granby Rd., Granby, CT 06035. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
