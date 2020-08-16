1/2
Ruth Z. Curtis
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Z. Curtis, 97, of Granby, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. Ruth was born on December 30, 1922 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Zungola. She was raised in South Glastonbury and later, Hartford, where she was a 1940 graduate of Weaver High School. After graduating from high school, she attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She went on to enlist in the United States Navy and served as a nurse during WWII. Upon returning home, she continued her nursing career working for St. Francis and the Institute of Living where she ran the clinical lab, ultimately retiring at age 80. Ruth was an avid reader and she liked to ski; she met her husband Howard in the New Britain Ski Club. She also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, vacations on Block Island, golf and tennis. When her children were younger, Ruth became a founding member of Citizens for a Better Granby (CBG); publisher of the Granby Drummer. She is survived by her two children: Sara Haywood of Granby, with whom she resided, and William "Bill" Curtis (Mary) of Granby; her grandchildren: Rachel Kilman (Jon) of East Granby, Tyler Haywood of Granby; step-grandchildren: Chris Desmarais (Lauren) of Stamford, and Alyssa Desmarais of North Palm Beach, FL; her great-grandchildren: Seth, Riley and Skye; nephew, Donald Hayward (Bendith) of White Plains, NY; and her neighbor and dear friend, Bonniejoy Thomas of Granby. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard A. Curtis; and her sister, Judith Zungola. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Granby Public Library, 15 N. Granby Rd., Granby, CT 06035. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
We treasure our friendship over the years and although we have not seen each other much due to aging and driving we hold those wonderful times close to our hearts Wonderful friend,,wonderful lady and will be missed.
John Stone and Andra
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved